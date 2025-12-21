Will Musk Be The Only Trillionaire Club Member? Tesla CEO's Net Worth Surpasses $700 Billion Mark

Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes the first person to boast of a net worth beyond $700 billion, marking yet another milestone ahead of 2026.

Surpassing yet another milestone ahead of 2026,Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes the first person to boast of a net worth beyond $700 billion, as per Forbes real-time billionaire ranking.

Well, what led to this sudden surge in his net worth was Delaware Supreme Court's decision to restore his Musk's $56 billion pay package from Tesla in 2018.

Musk Is Richer Than These 3 Tech Billionaires Combined

The tech billionaire is now richer than the net worth of Google's Larry Page ($252.6 billion), Oracle's Larry Ellison ($242.7 billion), and Amazon's Jeff Bezos ($239.4 billion) combined.

This personal update for the ex-DOGE chief comes at a time when SpaceX eyes an IPO, with reportedly at a valuation of $1.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, the 12% stake of the world's richest man accounts for $197 billion (excluding stock options), while Musk's 51% stake in xAI is worth $60 billion.

The Sudden Rise Of Elon Musk's Fortune In 2025

Elon Musk's net worth skyrocketed similar to the trajectory of key ventures from SpaceX to XAI. However, it was Delaware Supreme Court's decision on the Tesla pay package on December 19, overturning the 2024 ruling that had cancelled the package, which added $139 billion to his personal fortune, citing a Forbes report.

In an earlier ruling in 2024, the same court had held that the massive pay package was “improper and inequitable”.

This comes on the back of Elon Musk hitting the $600 billion milestone earlier this month following reports that his rocket company SpaceX is likely to list.

Prior to that, Tesla stock also rose (consequently increasing Elon Musk's wealth), after the board in early November approved an unprecedented $1 trillion pay package for the tech tycoon.