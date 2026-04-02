Will The Indian Stock Market Remain Open Or Shut On April 3 For Good Friday?

The domestic benchmark stock market exchanges will remain closed on April 3 on account of Good Friday, making it the first stock market holiday this month.

As per the market holiday calendar, stock markets' exchanges, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), are shut for trading tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Dalal Street was on a trading holiday on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

The Good Friday holiday will also be observed by several key markets globally, including the US stock market and several other European and Asian bourses.

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The commodity exchange, MCX, will also be shut on April 3 for the Good Friday holiday, as per the market calendar. MCX will observe a holiday in both the morning and evening sessions.

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Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In April

In April, the next holiday is slated for April 14th in honour of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Thus, overall, the Indian stock markets will be closed for two additional days this month apart from the weekends.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

In 2026, NSE and BSE will remain closed for 11 days after having observed 5 holidays already, meanwhile the rest four holidays coincide with weekends, making the total tally of 20 stock market holidays.

Meanwhile, the markets will be closed twice on account of Maharastha Day and Bakri Id. In October and November, it will also see two holidays each as the festive season begins.