Will Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Hit Indians in the US? Here’s What We Know

United States President Donald Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” outlines sweeping changes to immigration, remittances, and public welfare. The bill could significantly affect Indians living in the US, including students, skilled workers, and undocumented migrants.

Here is a lowdown on some of the key implications of the bill:

1% Remittance Tax for Cash Transfers

The bill introduces a 1% tax on remittances sent through cash, money orders, or cashier’s checks. This is a reduction from an earlier proposal of 5%. The new tax will apply starting January 1, 2026. However, remittances made via bank transfers, debit/credit cards, or approved remittance services will not be taxed. Indians who send money home using cash-based services will need to factor in this extra cost.

Stricter deportation measures

The bill proposes a large-scale deportation plan, which Trump has described as the biggest in US. history. Around 18,000 undocumented Indians may be affected, as per numerous media reports.

Media reports have also suggested that the Indian government has reportedly agreed to cooperate with the return of these individuals. Furthermore, the bill also introduces a $5,000 penalty for people caught entering the US illegally, further tightening border enforcement.

Higher immigration charges

Legal immigration processes are set to become more expensive. Under the bill, asylum applications will cost $100, work permits will cost $550, Temporary Protected Status will be $500, and humanitarian parole will cost $1,000. The bill does not allow any fee waivers, even for low-income applicants, increasing the financial burden on migrants.

Social Welfare programmes slash

The legislation includes proposed cuts to programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, and food assistance. These reductions could impact low-income Indian families and new immigrants who depend on these services during their early years in the US.

Why This Matters for Indians in the US