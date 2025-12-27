Will Your Income Tax Refund Be Denied If ITR Isn't Processed By December 31, 2025? | Image: Republic

As the December 31, 2025, deadline looms for filing belated or revised income tax returns for the Financial Year 2024-25, many taxpayers are growing anxious about their unprocessed ITRs.

Filing the return is just the start; the real closure comes when the Income Tax Department finishes its review. This year, reports indicate delays in processing for thousands, often due to flagged issues like income mismatches or deduction discrepancies, raising questions about refunds.

Key Deadlines for ITR Filing and Processing

Taxpayers must submit their ITRs on time, but the department has a set period to process them. The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) handles this and any hold-ups can stem from risk assessments. If no update arrives by year-end, it doesn't automatically void the return. The cutoff mainly affects options for revisions or belated filings.

What Happens If Processing Misses the December 31 Cutoff?

Even if the ITR remains unprocessed past December 31, 2025, it stays valid. The department retains the ability to review it later under standard rules. According to CA Yogesh Tambi, "A validly filed and e‑verified ITR is not processed by 31 December, it still remains valid and the department can process it, issue intimation/notice and grant refund within the normal time limit under section 143(1)."

Advertisement

Tambi further added, "The outer deadline of 31 December only blocks filing of a belated or revised return under sections 139(4) and 139(5), after this, only an updated return under section 139(8A) is possible, which cannot be used to claim or increase refund or reduce tax liability."

Tambi says: "If CPC later issues an intimation with adjustments, the assessee cannot use a revised return and must instead use rectification under section 154, appeal under section 246A, or (where applicable) an updated return."

Advertisement

This means taxpayers aren't left without recourse, but their paths forward narrow after the deadline.

Impact on Refunds and Taxpayer Rights

Delays in processing don't equate to losing a refund. Chartered Accountant Gourav Jain explained the timeline and outcomes: "The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) must process your ITR and issue an "Intimation" within 9 months from the end of the financial year in which the return was filed."

CA Gourav Jain further explained if the Income Tax Department fails to process your ITR within this 9-month window:

1. Finality: The return is "deemed" to be accepted as filed.

2. No Adjustments: The department loses its legal right to make any adjustments, such as disallowing deductions or raising a tax demand under Section 143(1).

3. Refunds: If a refund was claimed, you are still entitled to it, along with interest (usually 0.5% per month) for the delay.

"A processing delay is not a denial of your return; it is simply the clock of due diligence in motion. If your records are honest and your filing is complete, 31 December is just a calendar date, not a cause for concern—the law protects your refund as surely as it demands your transparency," Jain added.

Navigating Post-Deadline Scenarios

For those facing adjustments after processing, options like rectification or appeals remain available. Experts stress that accurate filings reduce risks and the law ensures refunds proceed with interest for any departmental delays.