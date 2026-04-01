Wipro Appoints Nagendra Bandaru As AI CEO

India's IT services major Wipro on Wednesday, April 1, announced insider Nagendra Bandaru as the CEO of its AI segment.

According to the company's exchange filing, “Nagendra Bandaru, who is currently the President and Managing Partner of Technology Services Global Business Lines (“GBLs”), is being transitioned to a new role as Chief Executive Officer for AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit and would continue to be a Senior Managerial Personnel (“SMP”) of the Company.”

This coincides with the launch of Wipro's AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit to complement its services business.

With targeted investments and a distinct operating model, this unit is expected to accelerate the development

of enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions and enhance outcome-based value creation. It will also incubate new AI-led business streams through an invest-build-partner approach.

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On this strategic pivot, Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “It positions us to build and scale AI-led platforms at an unprecedented speed and unlock new growth opportunities."

Who Is Nagendra Bandaru? Wipro's AI Chief

Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner of Technology Services GBL, who has been with Wipro for nearly three decades, has been appointed as the CEO of the new business unit, effective immediately.

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He will continue to report to the CEO and MD Srini Pallia. Nagendra is an accomplished leader with a track record of building high-performing businesses and scaling innovative platforms and transformative solutions, underpinned by deep expertise and trusted relationships with clients and partners.

Bandaru also holds a Master of Law (LLM) from Amsterdam Law School, University of Amsterdam, with a specialisation in international trade law, alongside a Master’s in Business Administration from TAPMI, Manipal, a Bachelor of Laws, and Bachelor of Science (physics).