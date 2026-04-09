Wipro Set To Consider First Share Buyback In 3 Years: Check Details

Wipro Share Buyback: IT services major Wipro is set to consider a buyback of equity shares in its upcoming board meet slated for April 16, 2026, which coincides with the firm considering its Q4 results.

According to the company's exchange filing, the board of directors of the company "will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto" at its "meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026".

Amid volatility witnessed in IT sector, this move signals a likely chance of capital allocation by Wipro, however, the particular details linked to the size of buyback route and price remain undisclosed.

This marks the first buyback of shares in the past three years when Wipro will be considering a buyback of equity shares. The last instance of Wipro doing so was back in June 2023.

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In 2023, Wipro recorded a Rs 12,000 crore share buyback, between June 22 - June 30, repurchasing 26.96 crore equity shares or 4.91% of the total equity at a price of Rs 445 per share.

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The price is not adjusted for the 1:1 bonus issue that the company had announced for shareholders in December 2024.

During the third quarter results, Wipro's management had reiterated that share buybacks would remain a key mechanism for returning cash to shareholders.

The company now holds nearly Rs 41,000 crore in net cash or nearly 20% of its market capitalisation, as against Rs 28,000 crore at the time of its last buyback. as per brokerage firms.