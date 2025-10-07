World Bank Flags India's GST Reforms As Key To Sustaining Growth Amid Trade Headwinds

In its latest South Asia Development Update titled "Jobs, AI, and Trade," released today, the World Bank underscores India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, projecting GDP expansion of 6.6 percent for the current fiscal year.

However, the report tempers optimism for FY26/27 with a downward revision, citing escalating U.S. tariffs on Indian exports as a major drag. Amid these challenges, the World Bank's analysis spotlights recent reforms to India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as a critical domestic stabilizer, poised to bolster consumption and business efficiency.

The report attributes India's resilience to robust domestic demand, fueled by stronger-than-anticipated agricultural yields and rural wage increases. "Continued strength in consumption growth" remains a cornerstone of the outlook, with urban and rural spending patterns showing steady recovery post-pandemic.

Yet, external pressures loom large: A proposed 50 percent U.S. tariff on roughly three-quarters of India's goods exports—covering sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics—could shave up to 0.5 to 0.6 percentage points off growth in the coming years, according to the Chief Economic Adviser of India, V Anantha Nageswaran.

In 2024, the U.S. absorbed nearly one-fifth of India's merchandise exports, valued at about 2 percent of GDP, making this shift a pivotal risk.

Against this backdrop, the World Bank's endorsement of GST reforms emerges as a bright spot.

Implemented from September 22, 2025, the updates reduce the number of tax slabs from five to a streamlined three-tier structure, primarily consolidating rates at 5 percent for essentials, 12 percent for standard goods, and 18 percent for most others, while easing compliance through digital filing and faster refunds.

These changes aim to lower costs for consumers on everyday items like processed foods, small cars, air conditioners, dishwashers, and LED televisions, previously taxed as high as 28 percent.

Analysts at the Bank argue that these measures will directly amplify consumption, a sector already driving over 60 percent of India's economic activity. By curbing inflationary pressures, potentially enabling further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.

For businesses, simplified invoicing and reduced input tax credits bottlenecks promise smoother cash flows, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute 30 percent to GDP.

The World Bank notes that such efficiency gains could enhance manufacturing competitiveness, countering tariff-induced export losses by redirecting focus to domestic markets.

The broader update also examines how artificial intelligence (AI) and trade dynamics could reshape South Asia's job landscape.

While AI adoption lags in the region's agriculture-heavy economies, exposing only 10-15 percent of jobs to automation, targeted upskilling could unlock productivity surges in services and manufacturing.

Overall, the report calls for accelerated domestic reforms to navigate global uncertainties. As South Asia's growth dips to 6.1 percent in 2026 amid trade frictions, India's GST pivot exemplifies how internal levers can sustain momentum.