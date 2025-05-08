World Bank President Ajay Banga Meets PM Narendra Modi Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

The President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and this meeting comes amid the suspended Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following Indian airstrikes on the terror infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, this meeting took place. On Wednesday, Pakistan also attempted to target Indian military installations in 15 cities, but failed.

On Thursday, however, India retaliated by striking air defence systems in Pakistan.

What Happened In The Meeting?

Ajay Banga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty which was signed in 1960 between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Mohammad Ayub Khan.

The World bank President Ajay banga on his visit to India will be visiting Uttar Pradesh tomorrow and participate in a series of meetings as well as events.

The Uttar Pradesh government said in an official statement that his visit reflects the increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh's rapid development under the leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The World Bank had aided the nine-year-long talks which paved the way for the treaty. This is also a signatory to the pact.

As the Indus Water Treaty got suspended, India had stopped the flow of water through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab river for the last few days. The Baglihar dam is also located in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and currently generates 900 MW of hydroelectricity.