World Bank Set To Revise GDP Forecast After India's 8.2% Q2 GDP Growth: CEO Helios Capital India Dinshaw Irani

On the sidelines of India Economic Summit 2025, CEO of Helios Capital India, Dinshaw Irani, weighs in on India's 8.2% Q2 GDP growth. | Image: Republic

The Indian economy painted a remarkable picture of resilience and growth, recording a 8.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the quarter ending September this fiscal year.

On the sidelines of India Economic Summit 2025, Dinshaw Irani, CEO, Helios Capital India, said, "8.2% for Q2 2025 is a phenomenal number. I wasn’t expecting these broad numbers as in the same period there was one month that the whole demand got postponed due to the announcement of GDP rationalisation that happened on Aug 15. However, the actual implementation occurred on Aug 27. Despite that, the pent up demand that came through pushed the numbers of to 8.2%."

"Another thing that needs to highlighted here is that this time around when world bank made revision on India’s GDP it was basically on Q1 numbers. Now, with the Q2 out the numbers have to be revised again," he said.

"So, I don’t have any doubt that time around when they revise the numbers it will go from 6.2 to 7% in GDP growth. We are not going to be the fastest growing economy in this year but in the coming half decade," he added.

The latest GDP growth signals strong investor confidence as against the 7.8 per cent recorded in the preceding three months and 5.6 per cent posted in the same period previous year.

Notably, the south Asian nation's manufacturing capabilities, which contribute 14 per cent to India's GDP, rallied by 9.1 per cent in Q2, higher by 2.2 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

The factories in India also increased production to benefit from policy changes such as the next-generation GST rates.

Meanwhile, India's nominal GDP grew at an 8.7 per cent rate during the September quarter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X saying, "The 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen."

On the other hand, World Bank said that for India to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, its GDP would on an average need to maintain a 7.8 per cent growth.