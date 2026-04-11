Trump’s War And Policies Push U.S. Consumer Sentiment To Lowest Level In History

American consumer confidence has cratered to its lowest level since records began in the 1950s. According to the preliminary April reading from the University of Michigan, the Consumer Sentiment Index plummeted to 47.6. This is a decline from March’s reading of 53.3 and falls well below the 52.0 consensus forecast by economists.

The slump shows a capitulation in consumer mood as the ongoing conflict with Iran triggered a massive energy shock across the United States.

War-Driven Inflation

The primary driver is the rise in the cost of living. Survey director Joanne Hsu noted that 98% of the interviews were completed before the April 7th ceasefire announcement. This means the data captures the peak panic of the Iran war, which sent national gasoline prices above $4 per gallon for the first time in years.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead surged from 3.8% in March to 4.8% in April. This is the largest one-month jump in expectations since the introduction of "Liberation Day" tariffs in early 2025.

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The decline in sentiment was not restricted to any single group. Setbacks were reported across all ages, income levels, and political affiliations.

One-year business condition expectations plunged by approximately 20%.

Assessments of personal wealth fell 11% as consumers grappled with shrinking asset values and high prices.

Buying conditions for vehicles and large appliances worsened significantly due to the war-related price spikes.

Political And Economic Implications

The sentiment presents a major hurdle for the Trump administration ahead of the fall midterm elections. While the labor market remains relatively stable with unemployment at 4.3%, the psychological toll of the conflict in the Middle East has soured voters' views on economic policy.

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