Worli Emerges as India’s Ultra-Luxury Capital With ₹5,500 Cr Sales in Two Years: Anarock
Worli has emerged as India’s top ultra-luxury housing hub, recording ₹5,500 crore in high-end home sales over two years. With 40% share of all ₹40 crore+ deals, global-level pricing, major infrastructure upgrades, and a ₹36,000 crore project pipeline, Worli is now India’s richest real estate district.
Mumbai’s Worli has cemented its position as India’s most sought-after ultra-luxury real estate market, with more than Rs 5,500 crore worth of high-end homes sold in just 24 months, according to a new Anarock–360 One Wealth report titled The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli. Over 30 apartments priced above Rs 40 crore changed hands during this period, underscoring a level of wealth concentration unmatched anywhere else in the country.
Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri notes that Worli now commands 40% of all ultra-luxury apartment sales—defined as transactions above Rs 40 crore—across India. “Across the country, from Delhi’s prime zones to Bengaluru’s tech-driven enclaves, nearly half of all big-ticket apartment sales now originate from Worli,” he said. The momentum has intensified further in 2025, which saw two duplexes collectively sell for over Rs 700 crore, ranking among the costliest residential deals recorded in India. In the past three years alone, the micro-market has notched up more than 20 deals exceeding Rs 100 crore each.
The surge is underpinned by pricing that rivals global luxury districts. Premium high-rises in Worli command rates between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1 lakh per sq. ft., putting the micro-market on par with global addresses like Lower Manhattan. The segment offers a clear price-to-size ladder, with units above Rs 32 crore typically spanning 4,000 sq. ft. or more.
Worli’s evolution from an industrial cluster to a luxury hub is driven by a massive infrastructure overhaul worth over Rs 69,000 crore, including the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the partially operational Mumbai Coastal Road. Nearly 4–5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space is currently under construction.
The neighbourhood is also emerging as a powerful commercial hub. Office spaces command monthly rentals of Rs 180–Rs 375 per sq. ft. with vacancy at just 8.1%, signalling high institutional interest and limited supply.
Looking ahead, over 40 acres of upcoming projects from leading Indian developers and land deals exceeding Rs 7,600 crore point to a pipeline valued at more than Rs 36,000 crore. Together, these developments reflect Worli’s transformation into a consolidated wealth district—one that blends luxury living, business prominence, and long-term investment appetite.
