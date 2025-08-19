Xiaomi's second-quarter revenue up 30.5%, boosted by EV orders

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G in India; Teases Flagship Xiaomi 16 Ultra with Leica Cameras Ahead of Year-End Debut | Image: Xiaomi

China's Xiaomi reported a 30.5% jump in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong orders for its new YU7 electric SUV.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 116 billion yuan ($16.16 billion), beating the 114.7 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted net profit rose 75.4% year-on-year to 10.8 billion yuan, exceeding the average estimate of 10.1 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Hong Kong-listed shares in Xiaomi, which also makes smartphones and home appliances, closed down 1.2% at 52.4 Hong Kong dollars. The stock has risen 52% so far this year.