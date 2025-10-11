Yellow Metal Prices Surges Today: Check Gold Rates In Mumbai, Bangalore & Other Cities

Amid renewed trade tensions between America and China with US President imposing 100% tariffs on the east Asian nation, the prices of 24k carat gold have risen in India by Rs 550 to hit Rs ₹1,24,260 mark per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, the prices of 22 k carat gold jumped by Rs 500 to sell at Rs 1,13 ,900 per 10 grams, and the price of 18k carat gold rose by Rs 410 to hit Rs 93,190 per 10 gram.

In the international market, spot gold rose 1.03% to $4,018.4 per ounce on Saturday, while silver jumped to 1.94% to $50 an ounce.

Gold Prices In Key Indian Cities- What's Fueling This?

On October 11, 2025, the price of 24 karat gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 12,426 per gram, the cost of 22k carat gold stood at Rs 11,390 per gram, and for 18 k carat gold it was Rs 9,319 per gram.

In Delhi, the price of 24 karat gold is Rs 12,441 per gram, the cost of 22k carat gold stood at Rs 11,405 per gram, and Rs 9,334 for 18 k carat gold. Meanwhile, the prices of 24 karat gold per gram in Bengaluru today is Rs 12,426, for 22k carat gold it is Rs 11,390 per gram, and for 18k carat gold it is Rs 9,319 per gram.

This price escalation for this safe-haven asset comes after US President Donald Trump Friday threatened an imposition of another tranche of 100 per cent tax on Chinese imports starting on November 1 and US export controls on "any and all critical software," after China expanded its control over rare-earth metals, critical to manufacturing smartphones and the AI boom.