Vinay Muralidhar Tonse Takes Over As Yes Bank's MD And CEO; Check Lender's Q4 Update

The Mumbai-headquartered private lender Yes Bank informed that Vinay Muralidhar Tonse has taken over the position of MD And CEO from April 6, 2026.

The banking veteran succeeds Prashant Kumar, who served as Managing Director & CEO of Yes Bank since March 2020 and played a pivotal role in strengthening the bank during a critical phase.

Who Is Vinay Muralidhar Tonse? The New MD And Ceo At Yes Bank

Tonse is a seasoned banker with more than three and a half decades of experience spanning across treasury, retail banking, corporate banking, international operations and asset management. He is a commerce graduate from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bengaluru, and also

holds a master’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University.

Most recently, Tonse served as Managing Director at State Bank of India, where he led the Bank’s retail operations and managed a retail book (Deposits +Advances) of around USD 800 billion — the largest in the country. During this period, he played a key role in strengthening SBI’s customer franchise, and the balance sheet.

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Tonse also brings significant international experience having worked in Singapore for two years, and leading SBI’s overseas operations in Osaka, Japan for four years, providing him with deep exposure to global financial markets and cross border banking.

Yes Bank I Q4 Update

The lender posted 10.7% YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,72,454 crore as of 31 March 2026, as against Rs 2,46,188 crore as of 31 March 2025. The banking major's deposits was Rs 3,18,970 crore I the same period, 12.1% higher YoY and 9% QoQ.

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Meanwhile, its CASA deposits rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,11,960 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 35.1% as of 31 March 2026 from 34.3% a year ago.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 85.4% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 86.5% in the year-ago period.