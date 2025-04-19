YES Bank Q4 Results Out: Net Profit Soars 63%, NII Jumps Up To 3% - Check Full Earnings Details

YES Bank Q4 Results : Yes Bank reported a strong performance in Q4 FY25, with net profit rising 63% year-on-year to Rs 738 crore, compared to Rs 452.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income also saw a modest growth of 2.3%, reaching Rs 7,616.1 crore from Rs 7,447.1 crore in Q4 FY24. YES Bank also recorded growth in other income, rising to Rs 1,739.3 crore from Rs 1,568.6 crore compared to the previous year. YES Bank Q4 Results In FY25, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs 24,058.6 crore, marking a significant rise from Rs 12,510.8 crore reported in FY24.

Regarding asset quality, YES Bank reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) amounting to Rs 3,935.6 crore, resulting in a gross NPA ratio of 1.6 percent, an improvement from 1.7 percent year-on-year. Net NPAs were Rs 800 crore, with the net NPA ratio improving to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent compared to the previous year.



Yes Bank Share Price Today

On April 18th, Yes Bank closed at 18.09, marking a modest gain of 1.23% from its opening price of 17.87. Throughout the day, it reached a high of 18.15 and a low of 17.72.



Yes Bank Share Price History

Over the past decade, the bank has seen a significant decline of 88.84%. Comparatively, in the last five years, the decline moderated to 27.93%, while over the last three years, Yes Bank showed a recovery trend with a gain of 24.59%. However, the past year saw a decline of 24.50%, and over the last six months, the stock decreased by 13.49%. In the most recent periods, Yes Bank showed mixed results: a decline of 0.93% in the last three months, followed by gains of 12.22% in the last month and 5.48% in the past week.