Yes Bank Shares Jump 5% After RBI's Nod To SMBC's 24.99% Stake Acquistion

Yes Bank Share Price: The share price of Yes Bank jumped as much as 5 per cent to Rs 20.33 in trade on Monday after RBI gave nod to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire up to 24.99% of the paid-up share capital/ voting rights of the bank.

This update follows disclosure dated May 09, 2025, informing the stock exchanges of the proposed acquisition by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”) of 20.00 per cent shareholding in the Bank through a secondary stake purchase of 13.19 per cent stake from the State Bank of India and an aggregate of 6.81 per cent stake from 7 other shareholders of the Bank.

The other shareholders are Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

At 12:13 pm on August 25, Yes Bank shares were trading 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 19.59 apiece. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.53 and 52-week low is Rs 16.02.

"In this regard, we are pleased to inform that SMBC has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to 24.99% of the paid-up share capital/ voting rights of the Bank vide letter dated August 22, 2025," Yes Bank said in a BSE Sensex filing.

This approval is valid for one year from the date of this letter, it said.

India'ss apex bank also clarified that pursuant to the said acquisition, SMBC would not be treated as a promoter of the Bank.

The approval granted by the RBI is subject to other conditions, including compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI's Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023, (as amended from time to time), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

The other applicable laws and terms, including lock-in, any subsequent transactions being subject to conditions and the RBI's decision, among others, have to be followed.