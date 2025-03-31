Your Dividend Income May Stop From April 1 If You Have Not Completed This Task

Your Dividend Income may stop from tomorrow if you have not completed one task which is super critical. In other words, the deadline to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar is March 31, 2025, and failure to do so will lead to financial consequences starting April 1 of this year.

Investors and taxpayers who do not complete this linkage will not be receiving dividend income and will face a higher TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rate, with no credit reflected in Form 26AS,