Your Dividend Income May Stop From April 1 If You Have Not Completed This Task

Updated March 31st 2025, 19:41 IST
Your Dividend Income may stop from tomorrow if you have not completed one task which is super critical. In other words, the deadline to link PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar is March 31, 2025, and failure to do so will lead to financial consequences starting April 1 of this year.
Investors and taxpayers who do not complete this linkage will not be receiving dividend income and will face a higher TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rate, with no credit reflected in Form 26AS,
As per industry observers, companies and mutual funds will not process dividend payouts for unlinked PAN accounts, causing direct financial loss to investors. Furthermore, TDS on various income sources such as interest, salary, and rent will be deducted at a higher rate as per Section 206AA of the Income Tax Act, as per industry observers.
Published March 31st 2025, 19:41 IST