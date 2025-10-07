From Tomorrow, Unlock Your UPI With Face or Fingerprint; No PIN Needed

Starting October 8, 2025, India is set to transform the way digital payments are authenticated by introducing biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, according to a report by Reuters. This advancement allows users to authenticate payments using facial recognition and fingerprint scans, eliminating the need for traditional PINs.

What Is Changing?

Currently, UPI transactions require users to enter a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to authenticate payments. With the new system, users can authenticate transactions through biometric data—specifically, facial recognition and fingerprints—linked to their Aadhaar profiles. This shift aims to enhance security and streamline the payment process.

How Will It Work?

The biometric authentication process will utilize the biometric data stored under India's Aadhaar system, a unique identification system that assigns a 12-digit number to residents based on their biometric and demographic data. When making a UPI payment, users will have the option to authenticate the transaction using their face or fingerprint, providing a seamless and secure alternative to PIN-based authentication.

Why Is This Important?

This move aligns with recent guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which have been promoting alternative authentication methods to enhance security and user convenience in digital transactions. By reducing reliance on PINs, the new system aims to mitigate risks associated with PIN-based systems, such as unauthorized access due to forgotten or compromised PINs.

What Does This Mean for Users?