Zepto Cleans Up Act: FDA Revokes Suspension of Controversial Dharavi Store

Zepto has confirmed that the license suspension order for its Dharavi dark store has been officially revoked by the Hon’ble Food Safety Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra.

The decision follows a thorough re-inspection and the submission of a detailed compliance report demonstrating that all necessary corrective actions have been implemented.

‘Zepto today confirmed that it is in receipt of the order stating revocation of suspension order of its Dharavi store. This revocation was issued by the Hon'ble Food Safety Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, following a detailed re-inspection process and submission of a compliance report that demonstrated necessary corrective actions had been implemented,’ as metnooned in the press releases by the company.



The appeal filed by Zepto was heard on June 13, 2025. After evaluating the Internal Audit Report, Water Analysis Report, and photographic documentation submitted by the company, the Appellate Authority passed an order allowing the appeal and revoking the prior suspension.



Store Was Shut After Serious Food Safety Violations

The Dharavi dark store had remained non-operational since late May after the FDA flagged severe lapses during an inspection. The violations included expired food products, fungus on items, clogged stagnant water, and poor cold storage practices.



“The findings constituted a failure to comply with the conditions of the license,” the FDA had said at the time.

Previously in May, Zepto had also closed its cafe services in more than seven north Indian cities as the company was facing a supply crunch and some of its employees had not reported to work.

Zepto Reiterates Food Safety Commitment

With operations now resumed, Zepto has stated its continued adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and all related regulations.

“Zepto is committed to adhering to all necessary food safety standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and applicable regulations,” the company said in a statement.

