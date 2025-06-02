Zepto’s Food License Gets A Timeout From Maharashtra FDA - Netizens Raise Concerns Over Hygiene and Safety

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has suspended Zepto parent's food business license late on Sunday evening after finding several lapses at its Dharavi dark store in Mumbai.

Several netizen's have taken to posting on X, at this time.

Why Was The Food License Cancelled?

The state's FDA found that several food articles in Zepto's Dharavi dark store had fungus growing on them, products stored in and near clogged and stagnant water, which indicates poor hygiene.

Netizen's React To Zepto's License Being Cancelled

While several consumers have posted their complaints about Zepto online, here are some reactions from X:

Given that a picture with fungal deposits on Zepto cafe's croissant have been circulated, a user, in his cutting remarks on the situation, posted a graphic image or a meme showing a boy slowly morphing into a cockroach, with the caption, "Me after eating the Zepto croissant."

In yet another instance, a user took to posting on X, saying, "A most serious offence. Reading the comments on this post itself indicates how Zepto has played with the lives of its clientele. Buying fresh and local, and not via the apps, has multiple benefits.

Yet another reaction by a user said, "ZZepto playing with health and Safety of consumer's, licences should be cancelled , founders are inexperienced only want to be rich in valuation list company. 10 min delivery dangerous concept."

Another user took to X to highlight a new scam by Zepto, saying, “Hello everyone #Zepto New Scam. I want to purchase a red bull which price is 125. I applied rs 100 coupon although I hv to paid 103. What rubbish is this.”

Further, another user blamed Zepto of ‘false offers and fake advertising’.

According to him Zepto is offering a cashback of Rs 50 but on Re 1 is getting reduced from the total bill.