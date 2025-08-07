Zero Salary, Maximum Impact: Mukesh Ambani’s 5-Year Run as an Unpaid Chairman

In a rare show of corporate restraint, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has completed five straight years without drawing a salary. The billionaire first gave up his compensation in April 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, and has continued without a single rupee pay until FY25.

A pandemic-era vow

Ambani’s decision to forgo his salary came as part of a broader gesture of solidarity with employees and stakeholders, many of whom faced financial uncertainty during the pandemic. While top executives at several companies (under RIL umbrella) took partial pay cuts, Ambani went a step further waiving his entire annual salary of Rs 15 crore, which he had voluntarily capped since 2008-09.

Leading without a paycheque

Despite drawing zero compensation, Ambani remained actively involved in steering Reliance through a pivotal phase. In the last five years, the group scaled its digital ambitions with the rapid expansion of Jio, rolled out 5G services, and entered the clean energy sector with major bets on green hydrogen and solar manufacturing.



The period also saw Reliance attract significant foreign investment, including deals with tech majors like Google and Meta, while its retail arm continued its aggressive expansion across India.

Beyond the balance sheet

Though Ambani remains India’s and Asia’s richest man, with a net worth exceeding $110 billion, his prolonged zero-salary stint has been viewed as more than symbolic. It’s a signal—intentional or not—about responsible leadership, especially at a time when executive pay has come under scrutiny globally.

Future course of action