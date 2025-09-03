Zerodha Down? Company Says 'Issue Now Resolved' But Memes Flooded Social Media

Traders Take to X with Complaints and Memes

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the outage. One trader wrote, “Zerodha down. Anyone else facing this issue? Aise kaise chalega.” Another posted, “Zerodha facing glitches. Rates are not updating on app. Are you facing the same problem?”



The glitch also sparked a wave of memes. One user joked, “#Zerodha ki Patang (Kite) Kat hi jati hai Internet Se!” Another quipped, “Sab stocks and indices Zero Kaise ho gaye? INDIAN Economy ZERO KAR DIYE KYA ZERODHA WALE?” while one frustrated trader wrote, “Nifty 0 ho gaya be!”



Zerodha Responds: Issue Resolved

Acknowledging the problem, Zerodha said on X: “Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite Web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”



In a follow-up post, the brokerage confirmed: “This issue is now resolved.”