Updated 3 September 2025 at 10:26 IST
Zerodha Down? Company Says 'Issue Now Resolved' But Memes Flooded Social Media
Zerodha’s Kite mobile app faced a technical glitch on September 3, leaving traders unable to see live stock prices during peak hours. Users flooded X with complaints and memes, joking about “zero economy.” Zerodha later clarified the issue was resolved, assuring that order placements were unaffected.
- Republic Business
Low-cost brokerage Zerodha faced fresh criticism on Wednesday, September 3, after multiple users reported that its mobile trading app Kite was not showing live stock prices or updating portfolios. The technical snag disrupted lakhs of retail traders during market hours, sparking confusion and frustration.
Traders Take to X with Complaints and Memes
Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the outage. One trader wrote, “Zerodha down. Anyone else facing this issue? Aise kaise chalega.” Another posted, “Zerodha facing glitches. Rates are not updating on app. Are you facing the same problem?”
The glitch also sparked a wave of memes. One user joked, “#Zerodha ki Patang (Kite) Kat hi jati hai Internet Se!” Another quipped, “Sab stocks and indices Zero Kaise ho gaye? INDIAN Economy ZERO KAR DIYE KYA ZERODHA WALE?” while one frustrated trader wrote, “Nifty 0 ho gaya be!”
Zerodha Responds: Issue Resolved
Acknowledging the problem, Zerodha said on X: “Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite Web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”
In a follow-up post, the brokerage confirmed: “This issue is now resolved.”
India’s Biggest Retail Brokerage
Founded in 2010, Zerodha is India’s largest retail brokerage, serving over 1.3 crore clients and contributing a major share of daily trading volumes on the NSE and BSE. While the company remains a market leader, frequent app disruptions have drawn criticism from active traders who depend on uninterrupted market access.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 10:09 IST