BREAKING: Zomato Changes Name To Eternal Limited

In an official statement, Zomato informed, "We would like to inform that the board of directors of the Company vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, have approved the change in the name of the Company from 'Zomato Limited' to 'Eternal Limited", and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same. Please note that this change is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory authorities, as required."