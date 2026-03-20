Zomato Hikes Platform Fee for Food Delivery by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per Order in Bid to Shore Up Profitability

India’s food delivery giant Zomato has increased its platform fee by Rs 2.40 per order, according to information on the company’s mobile application on Friday, as the aggregator continues its aggressive push toward higher margins.

The new base platform fee, levied on every order regardless of cart value or membership status, now stands at Rs 14.90, up from the previous rate of Rs 12.50. When factoring in the mandatory 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST), customers will now see a total platform charge of approximately Rs 17.58 on their final bill.

'A Routine Business Matter'

The move follows a historical pattern of incremental hikes by Zomato and its primary rival, Swiggy, both of which began charging a nominal platform fee of Rs 2 in mid-2023. While Zomato did not issue a fresh statement today, it has previously described such adjustments in regulatory filings as a "routine business matter" done to "help us pay our bills to keep Zomato running."

The latest hike comes just six months after the last major revision in September 2025. Zomato’s current scale of approximately 2.3 to 2.5 million daily orders, even a small increase of Rs 2.40 could generate an additional Rs 18–20 crore in monthly revenue, significantly impacting the bottom line of parent company Eternal Ltd.

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Zomato's increase aligns closely with Swiggy, which is currently charging a GST-inclusive fee of Rs 14.99 per order. The duopoly has consistently matched each other's pricing strategies to maintain parity in take-rates.

However, the hike coincides with the launch of Rapido’s new food delivery vertical, Ownly, in Bengaluru, which has entered the market with a promise not to charge additional platform or convenience fees to users. Despite the emergence of low-cost competitors, shares of Zomato’s parent, Eternal Ltd, remained steady, trading at Rs 232.15, as investors signaled confidence in the platform's ability to retain users despite the rising convenience tax.