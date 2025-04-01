Zomato Layoffs: Food Delivery Giant Fires Over 600 Employees Across Gurugram And Hyderabad

Indian food delivery giant Zomato is facing widespread criticism after reports emerged alleging the company laid off 600 employees without prior notice. The sudden job cuts have triggered a social media outcry, with affected workers expressing disappointment and frustration over the abrupt decision.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the layoffs impacted employees across various departments, sparking questions about Zomato’s handling of workforce reductions. Industry analysts and labor rights organizations have voiced concerns over the company’s transparency, urging stronger labor protections in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

The incident has reignited debates on employee rights, severance policies, and ethical workforce management in the country’s gig and tech-driven sectors. Experts argue that tech companies need to adopt more responsible workforce practices, especially as they expand and influence millions of livelihoods.