Zomato to Launch Blinkit Foods, Aims to Take On Zepto Cafe With New Food Service Arm

Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd. is set to expand in the food services sector with the launch of a new venture aimed at directly challenging Zepto Cafe.

In a strategic move announced on Monday, the company revealed plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary Blinkit Foods Ltd. which will focus on preparing, selling, and delivering food to customers.

According to the stock exchange filing, Blinkit Foods Ltd. will be incorporated with a total paid-up capital of ₹10 lakh. The parent company stated, "Blinkit Foods is proposed to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and would inter-alia engage in the business of providing food services (including innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale and delivery of food to customers)."

This development comes as Zomato seeks to broaden its service offerings and capitalise on the growing demand for fast, ready-to-consume meals, a segment where Zepto Cafe has gained early traction. The new arm is expected to strengthen Zomato’s competitive edge in the rapidly evolving quick-commerce and food delivery ecosystem.