Zuckerberg Offering Jobs Worth $100 Million? Here's How He Is Luring AI Talent

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta Platforms is giving away job offers worth $100 million ever since he has been on a hiring spree for the best minds of artificial intelligence (AI).

Why Is Zuckerberg Doing This?

Zuckerberg is on the lookout for the "most revered scientists" in AI, and is sending them cold emails and offering them roles in his new Superintelligence Labs division, according to a Bloomberg report.

The goal of this Superintelligence Labs division is to build artificial-intelligence software that's smarter than humans.

Additionally, OpenAI has asked all its employees to take a week-off to focus on their well-being.

According to a report by Wired, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI has given his staff this break and is calling it a much needed-break but in reality there is an employee crisis going on in the company.

More than a dozen employees of OpenAI have recently quit due to extreme pressure and demands to work for at least 80 hours every week.

Zuckerberg is trying his best to capitalise on this opportunity by hiring some of the best minds in AI, by offering them perks such as fewer working hours and less burden.

Previously, Zuckerberg had made claims of making AI free for all and now he is going to make it potentially more impactful as he has now created momentum among other leading scientists who see his team as having a statistically higher chance of building "super-intelligent" AI systems before anyone else, the report added.

Last month Zuckerberg had reportedly poached Lucas Beyer, who co-created the vision transformer; Ruoming Pang, who led Apple Inc.’s efforts at building AI models; and Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI who now co-leads Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, the Bloomberg report added.