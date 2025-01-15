PM Modi Salutes Indian Army's 'Unwavering Courage' on 77th Army Day

New Delhi: India is celebrating the 77th Army Day today; it is on this day that the Indian Army was founded. The Indian Army Day signifies the strength and courage of our soldiers, who stand strong to protect and safeguard our country. On the 77th Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended special greetings to the army, saluting them for their ‘unwavering courage'.

PM Modi Salutes Indian Army For ‘Unwavering Courage’

PM Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian army on the occasion of 77th Army Day on January 15.In a message to the soldiers on the occasion of Army Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the brave hearts and said the nation is proud of their "indomitable courage and sacrifice".

"Heartiest greetings of Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, brave women and family members. The country is proud of the indomitable courage, sacrifice and incomparable dedication of its soldiers towards the nation," read the message.

"The Indian Army's dedication and ability to face various challenges professionally has set high standards of service. Our army has a glorious history of dealing with the inaccessible borders of the country, disaster situations and internal difficulties. As an organized, disciplined and strong force, the Indian Army has established a unique identity in the world," it added further.

‘Indian Army Is Moving On the Path Of Change’: PM Modi

Mentioning innovative steps being taken as per the need, PM said, "With changing times, the Indian Army is moving on the path of change. Unprecedented steps have been taken in the last decade to further strengthen the military forces, increase the strategic capability of the country and achieve self-reliance in defence production."

"The determination and strong will of our armed forces will play a major role in building a self-reliant and developed India. I have full faith that our soldiers will continue to contribute to the progress of the nation with their unwavering determination to sacrifice everything for the country," added the statement.

"The nation remembers with gratitude the valour, courage, sacrifice and austerity of our soldiers for the service of Mother India. On the important occasion of Army Day, on behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the brave martyrs, brave women and ex-servicemen," said the PM remembering fallen heroes.

77th Indian Army Day: History, Significance

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.