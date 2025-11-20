$93 Million Deal With India: US Approves Sale Of Javelin Missiles, 155mm Excalibur Projectiles

New Delhi: The United States of America has approved two military deals with India worth a total of $93 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a notification that the State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $45.7 million, and the potential sale of M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds to India for $47.1 million.

The proposed sale is expected to improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.

What Will India Get In Javelin Missile Package?

Javelin Missile | Image: Lockheed Martin

The Government of India has requested to buy 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, 1 Javelin FGM-148 missile and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU).

The following non-major defense equipment items will also be included: Javelin LwCLU or CLU Basic Skills Trainers; missile simulation rounds; battery coolant unit; interactive electronic technical manual; Javelin operator manuals; lifecycle support; physical security inspection; spare parts; system integration and check out; Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) technical assistance; Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance; tool kits; training; Block 1 CLU refurbishment services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

Know All About Javelin Missiles

Javelin Missile | Image: Lockheed Martin

According to American defence and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Javelin missile is the world's premier shoulder-fired anti-armor system. The manufacturer said the Javelin automatically guides itself to the target after launch, allowing the gunner to take cover and avoid counterfire. Soldiers can reposition immediately after firing, or reload to engage another threat.

The missile, developed and produced by the U.S Army and the Marine Corps, has an arched top-attack profile that allows it to climb above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armor is weakest.

As per the manufacturer, the missile has a soft launch design and can be safely fired from inside buildings and bunkers.

What Will India Get In Excalibur Projectiles Package?

The Government of India has requested to buy up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The following non-MDE items will also be included in the sale kit: ancillary items; Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK); primers; propellant charges; U.S. Government technical assistance; technical data; repair and return services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $47.1 million.

What Are Excalibur Projectiles?

Excalibur Projectile | Image: Raytheon

According to U.S defence manufacturing company Raytheon, the 155mm Excalibur Projectile is a precision weapon that provides accurate first-round effects at all ranges in all weather conditions. The Excalibur is said to increase precision, minimise collateral damage and reduce the logistical burden for artillery forces. As per Raytheon, it impacts at a radial miss distance of less than two meters from the target.