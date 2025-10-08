93rd Indian Air Force Day: CDS, Chief of Three Services Pay Tribute at National War Memorial | WATCH

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 93rd Air Force Day.

CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Meanwhile, air warriors also carried out a march past at Hindon Air Base, as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Air Force personnel, veterans, and their families on the occasion. She highlighted the commitment and courage of the Air Force in serving the nation.

In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu said, "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions."

"Our Air Force has made the nation proud with its strength and readiness to face every challenge. I extend my best wishes to the Indian Air Force for success in all future endeavours," she added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will highlight the achievements of Operation Sindoor during the Air Force Day celebrations.

It will demonstrate the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

This year, the static display line-up also includes platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The display will feature fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.