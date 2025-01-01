Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Assumes Charge of IAF's Western Air Command

New Delhi: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra assumed the role of commanding the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Western Air Command on Wednesday.

As commanding officer of Western Command, he will oversee the defence of India's western borders.

He is a graduate of the National Defence Academy in Pune. Mishra has also attended several esteemed institutions, including the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bangalore, the Air Command and Staff College in the USA, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Experience of More Than 3000 Flying Hours

Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986 and has accumulated more than 3000 flying hours throughout his career.

Conferred With AVSM, VSM

He previously held the position of Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) prior to assuming his current role. The Air Officer has been honoured with the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' and the 'Vishisht Seva Medal.'

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra takes over from Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who retired on December 31, 2024, after more than 39 years of exemplary service in the Indian Air Force.