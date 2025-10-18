Land Remains The Currency Of Victory: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi At India’s Biggest Military Conclave
The Republic Media Network, in association with Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), is hosting the Forces First Conclave - India’s Biggest Military Event since the success of Operation Sindoor. All eyes are now on this powerhouse gathering that brings together the most accomplished serving officers who will define India’s future strategy. Catch all the updates here
The Forces First Conclave, hosted by Republic and CLAWS, unites India’s top military leadership, from the Army Chief to decorated commanders, for the first time since Operation Sindoor, celebrating the nation’s defenders and their strategic contributions to India’s security. From the Army Chief and Deputy Chief of Army Staff to leading GOCs, top bureaucrats, and the architects of India’s strategic think tank ecosystem, we will witness the nation’s defence leadership unite under one roof.
Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduria, PVSM, AVSM, VM (Retd), Live At Forces First Conclave
18 October 2025 at 12:36 IST
'Operation Sindoor Not Template For Future Wars': Gen Manoj Pande (Retd)
18 October 2025 at 12:34 IST
Gen Manoj Pande (Retd) On Winning Wars Through Air Force Might
18 October 2025 at 12:30 IST
Air Chief Marshal Rakesh KS Bhaduria, (Retd) On Air Supremacy
18 October 2025 at 12:28 IST
Gen Manoj Pande (Retd) On Conventional War Fighting System
18 October 2025 at 12:21 IST
Lt General Devendra Sharma Speaks On Decline Of American Unipolar Movement
18 October 2025 at 12:19 IST
Lt General Devendra Sharma On China-Pak's Unnatural Partnership
18 October 2025 at 12:16 IST
Lt General Devendra Sharma On Pak-China Relations
18 October 2025 at 12:14 IST
Lt General Devendra Sharma On India's Position In Today's World Order
18 October 2025 at 12:03 IST
Lt General Devendra Sharma On India's Place In New World Order
18 October 2025 at 11:42 IST
Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Dipti Mohil Chawla, On India's Defence Budget
18 October 2025 at 11:21 IST
Baba Kalyani Speaks On Pertinence Of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
18 October 2025 at 11:19 IST
Bharat Forge MD & Chairman Baba Kalyani On Weaponization Of Trade
18 October 2025 at 11:16 IST
Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge, Baba Kalyani Weighs In On India Becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'
18 October 2025 at 11:10 IST
Don't Have Luxury Of Time In Our Hands : Baba Kalyani MD & Chairman of Bharat Forge
18 October 2025 at 10:57 IST
18 October 2025 at 10:48 IST
"Face Of War Itself Has Changed," Says Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi
18 October 2025 at 10:43 IST
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi On Four Distinct Trends In Warfare
18 October 2025 at 10:39 IST
Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi On Changing Character Of War
18 October 2025 at 10:28 IST
Land Remains The Currency Of Victory: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi
18 October 2025 at 10:25 IST
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi LIVE At Forces First Conclave
18 October 2025 at 10:17 IST
Four Distinct Streams Of Warfare Today: Chief Of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi At Forces First Conclave
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized on "Continuous Strategic Adaptation to Change of Technology."