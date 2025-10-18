Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 18 October 2025 at 12:36 IST

Land Remains The Currency Of Victory: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi At India’s Biggest Military Conclave

The Republic Media Network, in association with Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), is hosting the Forces First Conclave - India’s Biggest Military Event since the success of Operation Sindoor. All eyes are now on this powerhouse gathering that brings together the most accomplished serving officers who will define India’s future strategy. Catch all the updates here

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Forces First Conclave
Forces First Conclave | Image: Republic

The Forces First Conclave, hosted by Republic and CLAWS, unites India’s top military leadership, from the Army Chief to decorated commanders, for the first time since Operation Sindoor, celebrating the nation’s defenders and their strategic contributions to India’s security. From the Army Chief and Deputy Chief of Army Staff to leading GOCs, top bureaucrats, and the architects of India’s strategic think tank ecosystem, we will witness the nation’s defence leadership unite under one roof.

 

Live Blog

Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduria, PVSM, AVSM, VM (Retd), Live At Forces First Conclave

18 October 2025 at 12:36 IST

'Operation Sindoor Not Template For Future Wars': Gen Manoj Pande (Retd)

Future wars may not look like Operation Sindoor: Gen Manoj Pande (Retd)

18 October 2025 at 12:34 IST

Gen Manoj Pande (Retd) On Winning Wars Through Air Force Might

Operation always fought to establish air supremacy first: Gen Manoj Pande (Retd)

18 October 2025 at 12:30 IST

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh KS Bhaduria, (Retd) On Air Supremacy

Wars are that are being fought you want precise targeting, and less attrition: Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduria, (Retd)

18 October 2025 at 12:28 IST

Gen Manoj Pande (Retd) On Conventional War Fighting System

In my opinion conventional war fighting system will continue to remain relevant: Gen Manoj Pande (Retd)

18 October 2025 at 12:21 IST

Lt General Devendra Sharma Speaks On Decline Of American Unipolar Movement

American unipolar movement is declining with regional blocs asserting their presence, and China dominating in both scale and pace : Lt General Devendra Sharma 

18 October 2025 at 12:19 IST

Lt General Devendra Sharma On China-Pak's Unnatural Partnership

In terms of nominal GDP, China is ranked 2nd and Pakistan is at 40th position: Lt General Devendra Sharma     

18 October 2025 at 12:16 IST

Lt General Devendra Sharma On Pak-China Relations

China-Pak are most unnatural partners: Lt General Devendra Sharma 

18 October 2025 at 12:14 IST

Lt General Devendra Sharma On India's Position In Today's World Order

India done well when world order is in a flux: Lt General Devendra Sharma 

18 October 2025 at 12:03 IST

Lt General Devendra Sharma On India's Place In New World Order

Metrics of power and victory are being upended: Lt General Devendra Sharma 

18 October 2025 at 11:42 IST

Additional Secretary, Department of Defence, Dipti Mohil Chawla, On India's Defence Budget

Rs 2 Lakh Crore Earmarked For Modernizing Armed Forces: Dipti Mohil Chawla

18 October 2025 at 11:21 IST

Baba Kalyani Speaks On Pertinence Of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Only way to survive is by becoming 'Aatmanirbhar': Baba Kalyani

18 October 2025 at 11:19 IST

Bharat Forge MD & Chairman Baba Kalyani On Weaponization Of Trade

Baba Kalyani says, "After change of President in the United States, everything is being used as weapons from trade, money, and tech."

18 October 2025 at 11:16 IST

Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge, Baba Kalyani Weighs In On India Becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'

Speed is important for becoming 'Aatmanirbhar': Baba Kalyani

18 October 2025 at 11:10 IST

Don't Have Luxury Of Time In Our Hands : Baba Kalyani MD & Chairman of Bharat Forge

You Don't Have Luxury Of Time In Our Hands With The Geopolitical Sitauations Hanging Around: Baba Kalyani Chairman of Bharat Forge

18 October 2025 at 10:57 IST

Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi's Top 5 Quotes

  • Land Remains Currency of Victory
  • 100% Freedom to Forces (Synergy Between Three Forces)
  • Pak Shown the Mirror in 88 Hrs 
  • Changing Character of War Explained Through Operation Sindoor
  • Army Stands Ready & Prepared in Age of Conflict
18 October 2025 at 10:48 IST

"Face Of War Itself Has Changed," Says Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said, "The face of war itself has changed as war today is not just faced by soldiers, but also terrorist groups, militias like the Wagner Group, citizen soldiers like the Ukrainians and of course, the narrative which is in the mind."

18 October 2025 at 10:39 IST

Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi On Changing Character Of War

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said, “Changing Character of War Explained Through Op Sindoor”. 

18 October 2025 at 10:28 IST

Land Remains The Currency Of Victory: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi says, “Land remains the currency of victory, and time remains the true test."

18 October 2025 at 10:25 IST

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi LIVE At Forces First Conclave

“There are four distinct traits of warfare today”: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (PVSM, AVSM).

18 October 2025 at 10:17 IST

Four Distinct Streams Of Warfare Today: Chief Of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi At Forces First Conclave

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized on "Continuous Strategic Adaptation to Change of Technology."
 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 18 October 2025 at 10:18 IST

