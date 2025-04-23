As Lashkar-linked TRF Claims Responsibility for Pahalgam Massacre, Pakistan's ISPR Fuels False "Inside Job" Narrative

Kashmir, India – Following the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 20, 2025, where over 25 civilians lost their lives, a new and dangerous narrative has begun to spread on social media and in the streets of Kashmir. The increasingly vocal conspiracy claims that the attack was an “inside job” orchestrated by Indian agencies to further destabilize the region. Despite the TRF (The Resistance Front) taking responsibility for the assault, anti-India forces, many of them backed by Pakistan, have seized the moment to spread falsehoods and confusion about the incident.

The origins of this narrative can be traced back to the inflammatory remarks made by Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, on April 16, where he used strong anti-Hindu rhetoric to further criticize India's actions in Kashmir. His provocative speech laid the foundation for what would soon become a widespread campaign against India, setting the stage for the rising propaganda. These accusations paint a picture of India as an aggressor, falsely attributing acts of violence to its own agencies in an effort to control the region.

Anti-India Forces Amplify Propaganda While Claiming Innocence for Terrorist Attacks

Two days after Munir’s speech, on April 18, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) organized a rally in Rawalkot, where prominent commanders like Abu Musa made alarming declarations. Musa reiterated his commitment to violent jihad, claiming that “guns will rage” and “beheadings will continue” in Kashmir, directly threatening India’s control over the region. He also rallied against India’s actions, accusing the government of using domicile laws to alter the region’s demographic makeup, a charge that has been consistently propagated by Pakistani forces.

These inflammatory statements come at a time when anti-India narratives on social media, largely originating from Pakistan-based accounts, have gained momentum. For months, these accounts have been spreading false claims that India is using tourism as a tool for “cultural invasion” in Kashmir. The message is clear: India is portrayed as trying to erase the region’s Muslim identity by bringing in outsiders, a narrative that attempts to create friction between local Kashmiris and the Indian state.

Pakistan’s ISPR: A Sophisticated Machinery of Disinformation and Psychological Operations

Behind much of this disinformation lies the newly expanded structure of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a tool that has significantly ramped up its role in hybrid warfare. This restructuring, with specialized divisions overseeing Information Operations (Info Ops) and Psychological Operations (Psy Ops), signals a deepening reliance on sophisticated media manipulation and disinformation campaigns aimed at India.

A screengrab from an official PowerPoint presentation on the role of ISPR by Pakistan Army.

Through Info Ops, Pakistan’s military is targeting global perceptions with cyber warfare, hacking, and the deliberate spread of fake news. Simultaneously, Psy Ops aims to influence the domestic population in Kashmir and beyond, manipulating emotions, beliefs, and perceptions through religious messages, social media troll farms, and calls to violent extremism. This dual-pronged approach allows Pakistan to operate with plausible deniability while spreading its narrative that India is an occupier and aggressor in Kashmir.

TRF’s Claim of Responsibility Contradicts the Emerging "Inside Job" Theory

Despite the claims from Pakistan-backed social media accounts that the Pahalgam attack was an orchestrated plot by Indian agencies, TRF, a terrorist faction aligned with LeT, has publicly taken credit for the attack. The contradiction between the TRF's claim and the growing conspiracy narrative creates a confusing atmosphere, with secessionist groups and their supporters continuing to cast doubt on the truth. These propagandists seek to muddy the waters by painting India as a perpetrator of violence while absolving terror groups of their responsibility.

The rise of the “inside job” theory highlights the success of ISPR’s disinformation efforts. Pro-Pakistan activists are working to undermine the credibility of official security narratives, despite clear evidence linking the attack to Pakistan-based terror groups. As this narrative gains traction, it becomes increasingly difficult for local Kashmiris, let alone the global community, to discern the truth amid the confusion.

Information Warfare: A Growing Threat to Kashmir’s Stability

The Pahalgam attack is not just a tragic loss of life—it marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing information war being waged over Kashmir. As Pakistan amplifies its hybrid warfare strategy, using both physical and digital means to attack India’s credibility, the stakes in the region grow ever higher. The spread of false narratives about the attack and India’s involvement reflects a well-coordinated effort to destabilize the region further and erode trust in Indian institutions.

Counter Disinformation Centre. | X- @JKCDC_

The growing reliance on hybrid warfare tactics, spearheaded by ISPR, has far-reaching implications. It means that the battle for Kashmir is no longer confined to the battlefield—it is increasingly being fought in the realm of information, where truth is often a casualty. As these tactics evolve, it becomes ever more difficult for India to maintain its narrative and prevent further escalation in the region.

As the investigation into the Pahalgam attack continues, Indian authorities face not only the immediate threat posed by militant groups but also the insidious challenge of combating a propaganda campaign designed to sow confusion and division. The narratives being pushed by anti-India forces, particularly through the machinery of ISPR, threaten to derail efforts for peace and stability in the region. As the fight over Kashmir continues to intensify, it is clear that controlling the narrative has become just as crucial as controlling the ground itself. India’s response to this new dimension of warfare will determine the future trajectory of the Kashmir conflict.