Assam Rifles Reassert Dominance, Foil Insurgent Threats Across North-East With Swift Counter-Operations

The Assam Rifles has foiled several insurgent attacks in the North-eastern part of India and reasserted dominance through their swift operations to neutralize threats.

In a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations across the North East, the Assam Rifles has successfully thwarted repeated attempts by insurgent groups—specifically ULFA (I) and NSCN–K(YA)—to target Security Forces in recent weeks. Through meticulous planning, a proactive deployment grid, and effective intelligence integration, the Security Forces have demonstrated exceptional operational preparedness and resolve.

On October 16, 2025, NSCN–K(YA) launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang District, South Arunachal Pradesh, which was effectively foiled by an instant and swift response. The following day, October 17, 2025, ULFA (I) attempted a similar strike on the Kakopathar Camp in Assam. Alert troops retaliated decisively, inflicting a casualty on the insurgent group and apprehending one Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the plot.

In response, the Assam Rifles intensified its operations, activating an extensive counter-insurgency grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based hi-tech teams. The enhanced grid culminated in a successful ambush on October 21, 2025, near Namsai, South Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the neutralisation of one ULFA (I) cadre and recovery of warlike stores.

These rapid and precise actions have not only foiled the nefarious designs of the insurgents but also re-established the morale ascendancy of the security forces across the region. The insurgent groups are now reported to be on the run, their networks disrupted, and their leadership under pressure.