‘Beating Retreat’ Ceremony Marks Culmination of 77th Republic Day Celebrations

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the formal culmination of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, was held on Thursday evening at Vijay Chowk in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the ceremony, along with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior Union Ministers. The event, steeped in military tradition, symbolises the conclusion of the Republic Day festivities that began with the grand parade on January 26.

In a post on X earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said the ceremony would showcase the strength of India’s rich military heritage, adding that the nation was proud of its armed forces who dedicate their lives to the defence of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Beating Retreat as a “solemn and dignified tradition” that brought Republic Day celebrations to a close. He said the ceremony, set against the backdrop of Vijay Chowk, reflected the discipline, unity and timeless ethos of the Armed Forces, and stood as a symbol of national pride and military heritage.

Advertisement

According to Akashvani, this year’s ceremony featured a total of 30 musical performances by bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), offering spectators an evening of synchronised drills and stirring compositions.

As per tradition, the ceremony concluded with the playing of the patriotic tune ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ by the Buglers, a moment that drew sustained applause and signalled the official end of Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement

A day earlier, the government announced the results for the Best Marching Contingents and Best Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2026. The Navy was adjudged the Best Marching Contingent among the three Services, while the Delhi Police topped the category for Central Armed Police Forces and auxiliary forces.

Among States and Union Territories, Maharashtra secured first place for its tableau themed ‘Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta’, followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. The Ministry of Culture won the award for the best tableau among Central Ministries and Departments for its presentation titled ‘Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation’.