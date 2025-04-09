India Clears Rs 63,000-Crore Mega Deal with France for 26 Rafale M Fighter Jets for Navy

BREAKING: India Clears Rs 63,000Cr Mega Deal with France for 26 Rafale Fighter Jets for Navy | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a major boost to defence, India has officially cleared a mega deal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France for the Indian Navy, ANI reported citing government sources.

The deal received final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The deal, estimated at over Rs 63,000 crore, is expected to commence shortly. Deliveries are projected to begin by the end of 2029, with the complete fleet scheduled to be in service by 2031.

As per the agreement, the Indian Navy will acquire 22 single-seat and four twin-seat Rafale M aircraft. The contract also includes provisions for comprehensive training for naval personnel.

These carrier-based Rafale M jets are set to replace the Navy’s aging MiG-29K fighters and will be deployed aboard India’s aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously developed INS Vikrant.

Developed by France’s Dassault Aviation, the Rafale M’s delivery timeframe ranges between 37 and 65 months following the signing of the contract, media reports indicate.

Designed for maritime operations, the Rafale Marine is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, weapons systems, and is tailored for naval missions. Its induction is expected to bolster India’s combat capabilities at sea significantly.

The deal is currently being processed through an inter-governmental agreement, which would ensure faster delivery and assured logistical and maintenance support from Dassault Aviation.

The Rafale M is specifically built for operations on aircraft carriers.