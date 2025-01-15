BREAKING: PM Modi Commissions 3 Frontline Naval Combats: INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi says, "Today is a very big day for India's maritime heritage, the glorious history of the Navy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had given new strength and a new vision to Indian Navy. Today, on his holy land, we are taking a very big step towards strengthening the Navy of the 21st century. This is the first time when a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine, all three are being commissioned together."

On the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi says, "INS Surat carries forward the glorious tradition of Project 15 A and 15 B destroyers. Nilgiri is the first ship of Project 17A frigates and Vaghsheer is the last submarine of Project 75. These three platforms will make the Indian Navy's capabilities more robust and effective. This will further strengthen the security of our maritime interests. I am very happy to inform you that the Navy has maintained its high tempo of operations. This has helped us in serving our national maritime interest in the Indian Ocean Region and enabling the Prime Minister's vision of Sagar, Security and Growth for All in the Region."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The historic commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, is a testimony not just to the Indian Navy, but also to India's growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region. Although the Indian Ocean Region has always been important from a geo-strategic and economic point of view, but in today's rapidly changing environment, it has become even more important. Today we can say that the importance that the Atlantic Ocean used to have in the past has shifted to the Indian Ocean today."

The commissioning of these vessels marks a significant step in India's defence self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

All the three platforms have been designed and built entirely in India, reflecting the country's growing expertise in defence production.