'Cheap, Lethal, Everywhere': Indian Army’s Drone Doctrine Signals a New Era of Warfare

The Indian Army’s new roadmap on unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions is not just another defence document; it is a statement of strategic intent. In one move, the Army has shown that it is thinking beyond immediate procurement and looking instead at the shape of future battlefields, where surveillance, precision strike, persistence and low-cost lethality will matter as much as tanks, artillery and infantry manoeuvre.

That is what makes this release important: it reflects institutional foresight. Rather than waiting for war to impose change, the Army is trying to shape that change in advance. In modern conflict, the side that adapts fastest often gains the first advantage, and by laying out a technology pathway now, the Army is telling industry, innovators and adversaries alike that India does not intend to be a late entrant in the age of military drones. It wants to build capacity, scale and doctrine together.

Decoding the Army’s Drone Push

The document, titled Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions, was released in New Delhi on April 6, 2026, by Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance)

This document is aimed at giving long-term visibility on the Army’s requirements in this space and is designed to guide industry, academia, start-ups, MSMEs and research institutions toward the capability areas the Army sees as most important. The roadmap spans multiple types of UAS and loitering munitions across categories for a broad range of operational roles. The main motivation is to align innovation with battlefield needs. This roadmap not only provides clarity but also a structured, demand-driven ecosystem rather than fragmented experimentation.

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From Ashni to a Drone-Conscious Force

This roadmap also did not emerge in isolation. It builds on a broader Indian Army shift that has been visible for some time, including tactical experiments, battlefield surveillance initiatives and the integration of drones into field formations through concepts such as the Ashni platoon. Over the past few years, drones have steadily moved from being viewed as niche assets to becoming central tools for reconnaissance, target acquisition, route monitoring, artillery correction and limited strike roles.

That transition matters. Armies do not become future-ready simply by buying machines; they do so by changing structures, training cycles and operational thinking. In that sense, the roadmap is important because it formalises what had earlier been a gradual trend. It suggests that the Indian Army now sees drones and loitering munitions not as supporting extras, but as core elements of combat power. That marks a deeper doctrinal shift, one that connects the platoon, the battalion and the larger operational grid.

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Lessons Written by War

This roadmap builds on the Indian Army’s earlier moves to integrate drones into tactical operations, including initiatives such as the Ashni platoon concept, but the leaflet shows that the Army is now thinking far beyond basic surveillance roles.

The roadmap lays out a full-spectrum unmanned architecture across surveillance, loitering munitions, air defence, special-role systems and logistic UAS, covering capabilities such as HALE, MALE, HAPS, tethered drones, FPV strike drones, swarm drones, drone-on-drone systems, hunter-killer configurations, manned-unmanned teaming for helicopters and armoured fighting vehicles, munition-dropping platforms, jammers, data-relay systems, nano drones and long-range logistic haulers.

That breadth is significant because it shows the Army is no longer treating drones as isolated battlefield tools, but as an integrated combat ecosystem touching reconnaissance, strike, resupply, air defence and electronic warfare. In effect, the Army appears to be moving from limited induction and unit-level experimentation toward a doctrine-backed, multi-role drone force designed for layered use across the tactical and operational battlespace.

The Coming Fight Against Cheap Threats

But there is a darker side to this revolution. Drones are no longer the monopoly of advanced militaries. Non-state actors, terror groups, militias and proxy forces have all shown how commercial or improvised drones can be turned into tools of surveillance, smuggling, harassment and attack.

This reality makes the Army’s roadmap even more relevant, because the future battlespace will not just be crowded with friendly unmanned systems, but also hostile, low-cost aerial threats. The challenge, therefore, is not only to build better drones and loitering munitions, but also to build cheaper and more scalable anti-drone warfare systems. Expensive interceptors cannot remain the default answer to low-cost aerial threats.