Defence Ministry’s Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 114 'Made In India' Rafale Jets Deal Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore Moves Forward

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has begun discussions for an important deal involving the procurement of 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets. The project, touted to be the biggest defence deal ever signed by the Indian government, is set to strengthen the country's aerial combat capabilities amidst growing regional threat perceptions.

The proposal, steered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and involving collaboration with French firm Dassault Aviation alongside Indian aerospace firms like Tata, shows India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, which will prove to be a cornerstone of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

According to officials, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore and an indigenous content of over 60 per cent, the deal promises to be a game-changer in India's quest for defence modernisation. The urgency of inducting advanced fighter jets into the IAF, given the evolving security dynamics in the region, adds a sense of immediacy to this proposal. Amidst the present geopolitical situation, the 'Made in India' Rafale deal emerges as a big step in fortifying national security while strengthening domestic defence industry growth.

Deal Will Elevate Number Of Rafale Jets To 176

The Defence Ministry's receipt and initiation of discussions on the Indian Air Force's proposal for acquiring 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets is hailed as an important achievement in India's defence procurement journey. Built by the French firm Dassault Aviation in collaboration with Indian aerospace firms, these jets are expected to enhance the country's air combat prowess.

The proposal's expected worth of over Rs 2 lakh crore, with an indigenous content of more than 60 per cent, positions this deal as the largest defence contract in India's history. The Defence officials revealed that the Statement of Case (SoC) or the proposal for the 114 Rafale jets, prepared by the IAF, was received by the Defence Ministry a few days ago. It is now under consideration by various wings within the ministry, including Defence Finance. After deliberations, the proposal will be moved to the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), followed by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).

The substantial deal for the Rafales is anticipated to elevate the number of Rafale aircraft in the Indian defence forces' fleet to 176. The count includes the 36 Rafales already inducted by the Indian Air Force and the 26 ordered by the Indian Navy through government-to-government deals. The progression of this proposal comes after the Rafale's commendable performance against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. During the operation, the Rafale effectively countered Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles, leveraging its Spectra Electronic warfare suite.

The 'Made in India' Rafale jets are also projected to be equipped with longer-range air-to-ground missiles compared to the existing Scalp missiles. These were utilised extensively for targeting both military and terrorist objectives inside Pakistan.

The indigenous content in the 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets is slated to exceed 60 per cent. Further, complementing this venture, the French side plans to establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for the M-88 engines utilised by Rafale jets in Hyderabad. Dassault has already set up an entity for maintaining French-origin fighter jets.

Indian aerospace firms like Tata are anticipated to participate in the manufacturing process. Given India's pressing need to induct fighter jets to address mounting threat perceptions in the region, the deal assumes critical importance. The Indian Air Force's fighter jet force structure is envisaged to predominantly comprise Su-30 MKIs, Rafales, and indigenous fighter jet projects. India has already placed orders for 180 LCA Mark1A jets and harbours plans to induct the indigenous fifth-generation fighter in substantial numbers beyond 2035.