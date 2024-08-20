sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 17:48 IST, August 20th 2024

Indian Army Charts Strategic Vision for 2047 Under New COAS General Upendra Dwivedi

On August 19-20, 2024, the Indian Army's senior leadership gathered in New Delhi under General Upendra Dwivedi for a pivotal strategic dialogue.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Army 2047
The Army is committed to indigenisation and self-reliance, supporting domestic defence industries, and developing world-class military hardware. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

17:48 IST, August 20th 2024