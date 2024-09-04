sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:17 IST, September 4th 2024

Aerospace 4.0 Revolutionizing the Aviation Industry's Future with AI and ML Integration

Aerospace 4.0 is transforming the aviation sector, integrating AI and ML into every facet of operations, from predictive maintenance to optimized flight paths.

Reported by: Sanjeev Kumar
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Indian Aerospace
The Defence AI Council (DAIC) is at the forefront of this initiative, fostering collaboration among industry, academia, and the military. | Image: Republic
