Indian Army Enhances Combat Readiness with High-Tech Precision Targeting Software

New Delhi, India – The Indian Army is doubling down on homegrown military tech, signing a series of agreements aimed at sharpening its battlefield edge. From pinpoint precision targeting to next-gen air defence training and cutting-edge surveillance, the latest deals underline the Army’s push to modernize while keeping it all desi.

Announcing the deal on X (formerly Twitter), the Army made it clear: This isn’t just another tech upgrade—it’s a game-changer. Designed entirely in India, LAKSHYA-PT will give commanders a near-flawless read on enemy locations, making operations sharper, deadlier, and more efficient.

Pinpoint Accuracy with ‘LAKSHYA-PT’

For anyone who thought precision targeting was just about good aim, think again. The Army has teamed up with the Advanced Data Processing & Research Institute (ADRIN), Hyderabad, to roll out LAKSHYA-PT—a high-resolution, 3D mapping-based targeting system. This indigenous software promises to lock onto enemy positions with sub-decametre accuracy, making sure every shot counts.

Next on the list: The Army has inked a contract with Zen Technologies for an Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator—a fancy way of saying, "We’re going to train harder, faster, and smarter."

Developed under the Make in India initiative, this simulator will help air defence operators get battle-ready without ever firing a real missile. With aerial threats evolving—from UAVs to hypersonic missiles—the simulator will train personnel for everything the skies might throw at them. It’s an important step in reducing dependence on foreign training tech and making sure Indian forces stay ahead of the curve.

Battlefield Surveillance Gets a Desi Upgrade with ‘Project Sanjay’

And then there’s Project Sanjay—India’s answer to modern battlefield surveillance. The first set of these homegrown systems has already been rolled out to Army field formations, with full deployment expected by October this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh kicked off the project back in January, and now it’s hitting the ground running. The system is designed to provide real-time intelligence, feeding commanders with live battlefield data to help them make split-second decisions. In an era where wars are won with information as much as firepower, Project Sanjay is a serious leap forward.

HAL Joins the Party with Private Sector Tie-Ups

Meanwhile, HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) is also stepping up, expanding its partnerships with private firms to boost defence manufacturing and R&D. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently highlighted how India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance, shifting away from its historic reliance on foreign suppliers.

“India has firmly moved forward towards self-reliance in the defence sector. It shows not only our commitment to self-reliance but also our commitment to public-private partnership and collaboration,” Singh said earlier this month.

The Army’s latest moves aren’t just about upgrading weapons and training—it’s about breaking free from dependency on foreign military tech. From smarter targeting to better training and sharper surveillance, India’s forces are laying the groundwork for a more independent and formidable defence ecosystem.

With LAKSHYA-PT, the Air Defence Combat Simulator, and Project Sanjay all moving into operational phases, India’s military is gearing up for a future where it doesn’t just keep up with global defence tech—it leads the way.