Indian Army's Homegrown Tech Revolution Redefines Battlefield Strategy and Operational Autonomy

The Army’s integration of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) was demonstrated during Exercise Sarvshakti, showcasing the future of coordinated battlefield operations. | Image: ADGPI

New Delhi, India – In a bold departure from its traditional reliance on imported systems, the Indian Army is undergoing a remarkable transformation rooted in homegrown innovation. From 2023 to 2025, a series of indigenously developed technologies—ranging from unmanned systems and electronic warfare tools to combat drones and infrastructure support devices—have entered active service. These advancements, often spearheaded by serving personnel, are reshaping battlefield dynamics while reinforcing India’s goal of strategic autonomy in an increasingly complex regional environment.

This military-technical leap is not merely a product of policy direction but of deep operational insights feeding directly into the innovation pipeline. It represents a growing belief that self-reliant technologies—designed by soldiers, for soldiers—deliver unmatched relevance, adaptability, and tactical utility in India's diverse operating theatres.

Army Design Bureau Becomes The Cradle Of Innovation

The backbone of this transformation is the Indian Army’s sharpened focus on fostering internal innovation. Central to this effort is the Army Design Bureau (ADB), which has emerged as a dynamic facilitator of defence R&D by connecting soldiers on the ground with research institutions and private defence manufacturers. This triad has yielded field-ready, combat-validated solutions tailored specifically to India’s topographical and strategic requirements.

The momentum is bolstered by India’s broader push for self-reliance under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. With serving personnel providing real-time feedback and even engineering their own solutions, the gap between operational needs and technological delivery has drastically narrowed. Notably, many of these innovations are being inducted at a record pace, bypassing traditionally long procurement cycles.

Soldier Engineers Like Major Rajprasad Drive Innovation Surge

A prime exemplar of this personnel-led innovation wave is Major Rajprasad of the 7 Engineer Regiment. His inventions—the Xploder UGV, Agniastra detonation system, and Vidyut Rakshak—are already altering combat and support dynamics on the ground. The Xploder, a remote-controlled Unmanned Ground Vehicle, serves as a potent counter-IED tool and can double as a kamikaze platform in urban or jungle warfare. Field trials in Rajasthan, J&K, and the Northeast confirmed its robustness across all terrains.

The Agniastra, a portable multi-target electronic detonation system, further empowers tactical units with safe and precise demolition capabilities—both wired and wireless, with up to 2.5 km range. Alongside it, the Wireless Electronic Detonation Controller (WEDC) adds redundancy and remote-triggering flexibility. Each of these systems is already in service or slated for near-term mass induction by private sector partners.

Drone Warfare Enters Indian Doctrine With Kamikaze And Supply Drones

Complementing ground-based platforms is a growing aerial toolkit. March 2025 marked a watershed moment with the successful fielding of First Person View (FPV) kamikaze drones developed by the Army’s Fleur-De-Lis Brigade and DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Lab. These low-cost, high-impact drones feature an anti-tank payload and dual-safety mechanism for operator assurance. Over 100 drones have been assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, affirming a self-sustained production capacity.

Similarly, a multipurpose octocopter tailored for high-altitude operations has entered the logistics and surveillance chain. Capable of carrying 25 kg payloads in harsh Himalayan regions, it can deliver supplies, conduct real-time video reconnaissance, and deploy offensive firepower such as rifles and grenades. This adaptability transforms it from a support platform to a genuine force multiplier.

Exercise Sarvshakti Showcases Future Warfare With Manned-unmanned Teaming Breakthroughs

The Army’s integration of manned and unmanned systems has reached a new level with the validation of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) under Trishakti Corps during Exercise Sarvshakti. MUM-T allows synchronised operations between soldiers and unmanned platforms—sharing sensor feeds, executing strikes, and conducting surveillance in real time. These coordinated actions reflect India’s grasp of next-generation battlefield doctrines where autonomy and human decision-making work in tandem.

This demonstration underscores India’s transition from a reactive force to one that is actively shaping future warfighting paradigms. Tactical missions involving FPV drones scouting enemy hideouts while directing ground fire via secure data links reflect a doctrine shift from conventional saturation tactics to precision engagements.