India’s DRDO Pushes Boundaries with New 120 km Pinaka Rocket to Upgrade Army’s Precision Strike Systems

Bangalore, India – The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making significant strides in the development of a new, high-calibre Pinaka rocket variant with an impressive range of 120 km. According to an official statement at Aero India 2025, the development, which began in 2024, is already in advanced stages, with the first test of the new variant expected to take place in October 2025. While the exact calibre of the new Pinaka rocket has not been disclosed, sources suggest it will be comparable to the Russian Smerch rockets, which have a calibre of 300 mm and have been in active service with the Indian Army since 2007. The new rockets are designed to be launched from the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL), with a new pod being developed for this purpose.

The Pinaka system, known for its robust and versatile capabilities, has undergone numerous iterations over the years, with the existing variants featuring 214 mm fin-stabilized, solid-propellant, guided, and unguided rockets. These rockets are fired from the Pinaka MBRL, which has proven its efficacy in multiple combat scenarios. The upcoming 120 km range variant is poised to provide the Indian Army with even more firepower, with the added advantage of being compatible with existing launchers, thus making it a cost-effective upgrade for the Indian Army.

New Variants with Greater Range Under Development

DRDO is also expanding the Pinaka system’s capabilities with two additional variants in the pipeline. One of these will feature an extended range of 120 km, while the other will push the boundaries even further with a range of over 200 km. These new variants are part of a broader effort to upgrade the Indian Army’s artillery capabilities and meet the ever-evolving demands of modern warfare. The Indian Army has given its approval for the development of these new variants, underscoring the importance of long-range precision strike capabilities in India's defence strategy.

Smerch rockets have a maximum range of 90km, while Pinaka has a range of around 40km (depending on the variant).

While the 120 km version will maintain the same calibre (214 mm) as the earlier variants, the more powerful version, capable of hitting targets at over 200 km, will likely require a new calibre and launcher system. The Indian Army's commitment to enhancing its artillery strength is evident in the approval and funding of these advanced systems. Experts believe these upgrades will significantly enhance India's ability to deter threats along its borders, particularly with neighbouring countries where tensions often escalate.

Naval and Air Force Plans for Pinaka System Integration

Beyond the Army, DRDO is also working on specialized variants of the Pinaka system for the Indian Navy and Air Force. In particular, the naval version is designed for underwater operations and submarine countermeasures, with an impressive range of 75 km. The first trial of this naval variant is scheduled to take place later this year, marking a significant step towards enhancing India's naval defence capabilities. Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is exploring the possibility of integrating modified Pinaka systems into its arsenal as a more cost-effective alternative to the expensive Pralay missile.

The integration of the Pinaka system with the IAF would not only enhance the Air Force’s strike capabilities but also offer versatility in operational theatres. Pinaka rockets could potentially be adapted for use with Su-30 fighter jets, providing air-to-surface strike capabilities. This adaptation is expected to make the IAF’s operations more efficient and economical, especially when compared to the deployment of more costly missile systems like Pralay.

Pinaka: A Key Component of India's Defence Modernization

The ongoing development of the Pinaka system is part of India's broader defence modernization efforts, which include enhancing indigenous missile and rocket technologies. The Pinaka family of rockets, with their impressive range and precision, are expected to play a central role in the Indian Army’s artillery operations. With the increasing focus on long-range and precision strike capabilities, the DRDO’s advancements in the Pinaka system highlight India’s commitment to becoming self-reliant in its defence needs.

Experts note that the development of high-range, cost-effective rocket systems like the Pinaka is crucial in the context of evolving security threats. By enhancing the range and accuracy of its artillery systems, India aims to deter potential adversaries and enhance its strategic deterrence capabilities. The continued modernization of India’s artillery and missile systems is expected to bolster the nation’s defence preparedness in the years to come.

Pinaka and Beyond for India’s Rocket and Artillery Capabilities

As the DRDO continues to enhance the Pinaka system, experts anticipate even more innovations in the coming years. The development of the 120 km range variant and the 200 km variant will certainly bolster India’s firepower, but it is likely that the DRDO will continue to push the envelope with new and advanced missile technologies. With an eye on international developments and evolving threats, the DRDO's ongoing work on both the Pinaka system and other missile programs will be key to strengthening India's national security.