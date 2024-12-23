US Space Force Set to Deploy Ground-Based Satellite Jammers to Disrupt Chinese Communications

The system’s modular design and remote control capability allow it to be quickly deployed in response to emerging threats. | Image: US Space Force

Washington, D.C. – In a move underscoring its commitment to counter-space operations, the U.S. Space Force is poised to field its first batch of advanced ground-based satellite communications jammers. These Remote Modular Terminals (RMTs), designed to disrupt signals from enemy satellites, mark a significant step in safeguarding U.S. and allied forces from adversarial surveillance and targeting capabilities.

The Space Operations Command has greenlit the initial fielding of these systems, with military units set to receive 11 jammers in the coming months. These deployments will allow operators to familiarize themselves with the technology before the system achieves full operational capability. The Space Force anticipates eventually requiring up to 200 units, with current funding allocated for approximately 160.

A Strategic Necessity

The Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO), headquartered at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, spearheads the RMT program. Space RCO Director Kelly Hammett emphasized the system's importance during a recent briefing at the Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“These systems are intended to block adversaries’ communications and disrupt their ability to target our forces effectively,” Hammett explained. “By interfering with satellite-based sensors and their data relay chains, we aim to diminish their ability to execute attacks or monitor our operations.”

The RMT program is particularly focused on countering surveillance capabilities, such as China’s Yaogan satellites, which provide extensive coverage of the Indo-Pacific region. These advanced systems, including the recently launched Yaogan-41, are capable of tracking car-sized objects and filling intelligence gaps for China’s military operations.

The RMT jammers will operate by effectively jamming radar and communication signals, preventing adversary systems from transmitting critical targeting information. Hammett described the approach as “yelling in their ear,” effectively disrupting their ability to coordinate actions against U.S. assets.

Innovative Design and Deployment

The terminals, developed in partnership with Northstrat, a Virginia-based company, and CACI, a larger defence contractor, are built using mostly off-the-shelf components. This design approach ensures cost-efficiency, with each terminal priced at approximately $1.5 million.

Hammett lauded the affordability and effectiveness of the RMTs, stating, “As far as space electronic warfare goes, you can’t get much better than that.”

Small and modular, the RMTs can be deployed globally while being controlled remotely from the United States. This operational flexibility ensures that the systems can adapt to emerging threats in diverse theatres without requiring direct human intervention on-site.

A Rapid Response

The Space RCO’s ability to deliver the RMT program within 18 months of awarding contracts highlights the speed and agility of its acquisition process. Unlike traditional procurement timelines, the streamlined approach enabled the program to progress rapidly from concept to fielding.

Hammett declined to disclose the exact locations of the first deployments but confirmed that strategic sites have been identified. The systems are expected to bolster U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s efforts to counter adversarial satellite surveillance, particularly from China.

Looking Ahead

The RMT program represents a pivotal element of the U.S. Space Force’s broader strategy to maintain superiority in the contested domain of space. As adversaries like China and Russia continue to develop sophisticated space-based capabilities, the U.S. is advancing its electronic warfare tools to deter potential conflicts and protect its interests.