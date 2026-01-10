DRDO Achieves Success With Scramjet Engine Test, Paving Way For Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

New Delhi: India has taken another big step in its search for hypersonic dominance, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducting a long-duration ground test of a full-scale, actively cooled scramjet engine. The cutting-edge technology is crucial for the development of hypersonic cruise missiles, capable of flying at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound, which is over 6,100 km/h, for extended periods.

According to information, the test, carried out by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, achieved a sustained runtime of over 12 minutes, registering an important success in India's hypersonic missile programme. As per experts, the achievement builds upon an earlier subscale scramjet test conducted in April 2025, showing India's progress in advanced aerospace propulsion technologies.

The latest successful test has positioned India among a select group of nations with advanced hypersonic propulsion capabilities, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailing it as a "solid foundation" for India's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme. “Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the Hyderabad-based laboratory of the @DRDO_India has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of Hypersonic Missiles. DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on 9 Jan 2026,” the Defence Minister said, in a post on X.

India Hypesonic Breakthrough With Successful Scramjet Engine Test

According to experts, the scramjet engine utilises supersonic combustion to sustain high-speed flight. With an active cooling feature, it manages the extreme heat generated during hypersonic flight, while the thermal barrier coating shields its components from intense temperatures.

The successful test validated the advanced scramjet combustor design and the performance of the SCPT facility, positioning India among the global leaders in advanced hypersonic and aerospace technologies. As per the experts, the hypersonic cruise missiles, powered by scramjet engines, can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (over 6,100 km/h) for extended durations, making them a crucial component of modern defence systems.

The DRDL-designed and developed scramjet engine, supported by Indian industry partners, has validated the advanced scramjet combustor design and the performance of the SCPT facility. The technology enables sustained high-speed atmospheric flight, making it important for hypersonic cruise missiles.