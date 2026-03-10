DRDO And Indian Navy Successfully Test Indigenous Air Droppable Container ADC-150 Enhancing Maritime Capabilities

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have achieved another feat with the successful completion of 4 in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container 'ADC-150'. The trial was conducted from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa. According to reports, the trials, conducted between February 21 and March 1, showcased the container's capability to deliver a 150 kg payload under extreme release conditions, enhancing naval operational logistics capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence shared the development, asserting that the ADC-150 is designed to provide a quick response to naval vessels in distress, delivering critical stores, equipment, and medical assistance to ships deployed far from the coast. The indigenous development has once again proved India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.

The officials stated that the successful trials were a crucial step towards strengthening the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, particularly in providing timely support to vessels at sea.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, located in Visakhapatnam, led the development of the ADC-150, with contributions from Agra's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, which developed the parachute system, and Bengaluru's Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, which provided flight clearance and certification. Additionally, Hyderabad's Defence Research and Development Laboratory supported the trials with instrumentation.

Advertisement

Features And Benefits

As per the information shared by the Defence Ministry, the ADC-150 system enhanced the Indian Navy's ability to respond to emergencies at sea, reducing the need for ships to approach the coast for supplies. Its development and qualification in a short timeframe demonstrate India's capabilities in defence innovation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, “DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully conducted four in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container ADC-150 from the P-8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between 21 Feb-01 Mar 2026. Designed to deliver 150 kg payload, the system enhances naval logistics by enabling rapid delivery of critical stores, equipment and medical aid to ships deployed in the high seas. The system is expected to be inducted into the Navy soon.”

Advertisement