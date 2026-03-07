DRDO Approves Major Research Project To Bharathiar University To Develop Antidotes For Toxic Compounds

Coimbatore: Bharathiar University has received a major research project sanctioned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, New Delhi.

The project titled "Development of Novel Antidote(s) for Highly Toxic Organophosphorous Compounds" has been approved with a total financial outlay of Rs 99.15 lakhs.

According to an official release, the project will be carried out under the DRDO Industry Academia - Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at Bharathiar University. The duration of the project is 36 months, during which extensive research will be conducted to develop advanced antidotes capable of counteracting the effects of highly toxic organophosphorous compounds.

The project will be led by Dr N Jayakumar, Professor and Head, who will serve as the Principal Investigator. Dr S Suja, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Bharathiar University, will serve as the Co-Principal Investigator for the project. Together with their research team, they will undertake systematic investigations aimed at developing effective countermeasures against toxic organophosphorous compounds.

Advertisement

Organophosphorous compounds are known for their highly toxic properties and are widely used in various industrial and agricultural applications. Some compounds belonging to this group are extremely hazardous and can severely affect the human nervous system. Exposure to such toxic chemicals can lead to serious health consequences, making the development of effective antidotes a crucial scientific and medical priority, a release stated.

The primary objective of the project is to design and develop novel antidote molecules capable of neutralising the toxic effects of organophosphorous compounds. Through advanced biochemical and molecular research approaches, the research team will identify potential therapeutic compounds and evaluate their effectiveness in neutralising toxicity.

Advertisement

The research will involve modern scientific techniques, including biochemical analysis, molecular studies, and pharmacological evaluation. The findings from this project are expected to contribute significantly to the fields of defence research, toxicology, and medical science. The development of improved antidotes will strengthen preparedness in dealing with toxic chemical exposure and enhance the nation's capabilities in chemical defence.

As per a release, Bharathiar University has been actively engaged in high-quality research across multiple disciplines and has established strong collaborations with national and international research organisations. The university continues to contribute to scientific advancement through innovative research in areas such as life sciences, biotechnology, biochemistry, environmental science, nanotechnology, and pharmaceutical sciences.

The DRDO Industry Academia - Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at Bharathiar University plays an important role in promoting collaboration between academia and national defence research institutions. Through this initiative, scientists and researchers from the university are able to contribute to cutting-edge research that addresses critical national challenges.

This newly sanctioned project represents a significant recognition of the research capabilities of Bharathiar University. It is expected to further strengthen the university's research profile at the national level and create new opportunities for scholars and young researchers to participate in advanced scientific investigations, a release further stated.

Thiru R Durgashankar, Member of the Vice-Chancellor's Committee, Bharathiar University, and Prof Dr R Rajavel, Registrar, Bharathiar University, congratulated the research team for securing this prestigious research grant from DRDO. They appreciated the efforts of Dr N Jayakumar, Dr S Suja, and their research team and stated that such achievements further enhance the academic and research reputation of Bharathiar University at the national level.