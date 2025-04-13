Laser Weapon That Destroys Missiles, Drones & Aircraft Unveiled | WATCH

Karnool: India has successfully demonstrated its capability to neutralise fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones using a 30-kilowatt laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system. The test was conducted at the DRDO (National Open Air Range) NOAR site in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, a great milestone in the nation's defence technology. After this accomplishment, India joins an elite group of countries, including the United States, China, and Russia, that possess such advanced capabilities.

DRDO Laser Directed Weapon

DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today. It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully causing structural damage and disable the surveillance sensors. With this successful trial country has joined the exclusive club of the Global powers who possess the high power Laser DEW System.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed this cutting-edge system, which is now ready for production and deployment across various military platforms.

The 30-kilowatt laser weapon system is designed to counter aerial threats like drones and helicopters within a range of 5 kilometres. It features advanced electronic warfare capabilities, including jamming communication and satellite signals. Its versatility allows for adaptation to both ground-based and shipborne applications, enhancing India's defence readiness across multiple domains.