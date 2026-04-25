DRDO Rolls Out Indigenous Advanced Armoured Platforms With 30mm Crewless Turret At Ahilyanagar Lab To Boost Combat Mobility

New Delhi: India’s defence indigenisation drive registered another milestone after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday unveiled two new Advanced Armoured Platforms (AAP). According to officials, the armoured platforms, one tracked and one wheeled, were showcased at the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar. The AAP platforms were formally revealed by DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, also the secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D).

According to the Ministry of Defence, designed and developed entirely by VRDE, the platforms are developed to address the operational needs of the Indian Armed Forces. As per information, their modular architecture allows rapid adaptation to multiple battlefield roles, reflecting a growing emphasis on versatility and self-reliance in defence technology.

The latest development is another milestone in DRDO’s push to equip the services with cutting-edge, home-grown solutions that blend mobility, firepower and survivability.

Integrated Firepower For Future Battlefields

The defence officials stated that both the tracked and wheeled variants are integrated with an indigenously designed 30 mm Crewless Turret, developed to deliver enhanced lethality without exposing soldiers to direct fire. The turret is co-mounted with a 7.62 mm PKT gun and is also configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, giving commanders a potent mix of firepower options.

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Additionally, mobility has been prioritised through the use of a high-power engine paired with an automatic transmission, resulting in a superior power-to-weight ratio. The feature enables higher speeds, better gradient climbing and improved obstacle-crossing performance. Furthermore, for protection, the platforms meet STANAG Levels 4 and 5, offering modular blast and ballistic defence all around. In addition to it, the amphibious capability has been built in with hydro jets, allowing the vehicles to cross water obstacles and adding crucial operational flexibility.

At present, the indigenous content stands at 65 percent, with a clear roadmap to raise it to 90 percent, reinforcing the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in defence manufacturing.

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Strengthening Defence Ecosystem

The Defence Ministry stated that the manufacturing of these advanced platforms has been undertaken by two key industry partners, TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited, with support from a host of MSMEs. The collaboration showcases the deepening synergy between DRDO and private industry in creating complex combat systems.

The launch event saw the presence of several senior officials, including the Directors General (DGs) of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems and Production, Coordination and Services Interaction, along with others. The directors and scientists from multiple DRDO laboratories, such as ARDE, DMRL, HEMRL, CVRDE and R&DE (Engineers), also attended.